Brute Force Trend

5
In information security, a brute force attack consists of a systematic trial and error method to discover passwords, login credentials or cryptographic keys. Inspired by this approach, we developed Brute Force Trend, a market analysis tool that uses algorithms to identify patterns and reversal points.

Main Features:

Multiple calculation methods – Nine different ways to process the price, allowing adaptation to different trading styles.

Non-repainting indicator – Signals are fixed after the candle closes, providing greater reliability.

Intuitive visualization – Colored histogram that indicates the strength of the trend, with more intense colors signaling greater conviction.

Customizable alerts – Visual, audible or push notifications for central level crossings.

Configuration flexibility – Adjustment of period, intensity and style for different markets and strategies.

How to Use:

High: When the indicator crosses above the central level.

Low: When the indicator crosses below the central level.

Trend strength: Stronger colors indicate greater strength, while gray areas suggest a sideways or low volatility market.

Brute Force Trend is designed to be an auxiliary tool in your analysis, allowing you to make decisions based on structured data. It is recommended to test it in different market conditions and combine it with other techniques for validation.

For more information: @SAC_BARBOSA
Rey Sonajo
397
Rey Sonajo 2025.06.27 03:38 
 

Thank you for this indicator, good.

1001035938
325
1001035938 2025.04.29 17:49 
 

Muito bom indicador!Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.04.25 17:12 
 

Good indicator, I would add an alert.

More from author
Bars Trend and Pivot Support
Isac Barbosa Da Silva
Indicators
Simple, straightforward and efficient — that's what Bars Trend and Pivot Support is all about. With this system, you have at your disposal an intuitive tool that makes your analysis on the chart easier. It automatically marks important supports and resistances based on the chosen period, in addition to highlighting the Pivot line, all with activation and deactivation options according to your preference. The panel also clearly displays the direction of the candles on the D1, H4, H1 and M30 ch
FREE
Filter:
eryuechunshen
641
eryuechunshen 2025.08.22 18:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.08.24 02:24
Thank you, friend, I'm glad you are using my tool. If you have any questions, send a message!
Rey Sonajo
397
Rey Sonajo 2025.06.27 03:38 
 

Thank you for this indicator, good.

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.08.14 18:34
Fico feliz que tenha gostado, estamos de volta com novas atualizações. Confira! Não deixe de ler o manual para entender melhor. Vamos melhorando, agradeço a todos os comentários.
1001035938
325
1001035938 2025.04.29 17:49 
 

Muito bom indicador!Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.04.29 21:14
Que ótimo que gostou, hoje a noite estarei adicionando uma nova atualização, será algo incrível. Espero que possa aproveitar o potencial que ele oferece.
odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.04.25 17:12 
 

Good indicator, I would add an alert.

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.04.28 05:16
Thanks, I'll be taking it into consideration for the next update. I want to add more visual elements as well.
Antonio_Celio Vieira_Correia
20
Antonio_Celio Vieira_Correia 2025.04.15 14:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.04.16 02:05
Perfeito que bom que está gostando, qualquer coisa me manda uma mensagem no whatsapp 66996166781. TKS!
Findolin
1329
Findolin 2025.04.11 08:39 
 

Very good indicator and for free! Thank you so much.

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.04.14 08:04
Thank you for your comment, it encourages me a lot. I'm glad you liked it, make good use of it, there's a lot of knowledge involved in this project. Understand how it works and get positive results!
Davies
15
Davies 2025.02.26 12:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.02.27 12:13
Thanks for commenting!
Passakon Ekaburudkul
355
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2025.02.26 04:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Isac Barbosa Da Silva
1248
Reply from developer Isac Barbosa Da Silva 2025.02.26 06:28
I am very happy with your comment. The first line is really for the period, I left it with the possibility of adjustments so that users can use the periods they want, with 100 or close to that being the recommended one. Could you tell me which period you liked using the most? I may include it as the default in the next update.
Reply to review