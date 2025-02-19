In information security, a brute force attack consists of a systematic trial and error method to discover passwords, login credentials or cryptographic keys. Inspired by this approach, we developed Brute Force Trend, a market analysis tool that uses algorithms to identify patterns and reversal points.





Main Features:





Multiple calculation methods – Nine different ways to process the price, allowing adaptation to different trading styles.





Non-repainting indicator – Signals are fixed after the candle closes, providing greater reliability.





Intuitive visualization – Colored histogram that indicates the strength of the trend, with more intense colors signaling greater conviction.





Customizable alerts – Visual, audible or push notifications for central level crossings.





Configuration flexibility – Adjustment of period, intensity and style for different markets and strategies.





How to Use:





High: When the indicator crosses above the central level.





Low: When the indicator crosses below the central level.





Trend strength: Stronger colors indicate greater strength, while gray areas suggest a sideways or low volatility market.





Brute Force Trend is designed to be an auxiliary tool in your analysis, allowing you to make decisions based on structured data. It is recommended to test it in different market conditions and combine it with other techniques for validation.





For more information: @SAC_BARBOSA