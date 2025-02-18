Smart FVG indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Ahmad Kazbar
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 19 febbraio 2025
Smart FVG (MT4) — Fair Value Gap
Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts.
Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a visual analysis tool; it does not execute trades.
Key features
-
Automatic FVG detection and clear chart annotations.
-
ATR-based sensitivity to reflect current volatility conditions.
-
Customizable visuals (candle colors and FVG shading).
-
Optional creation/removal of FVG areas as price evolves.
-
Alerts on new/filled gaps (configurable).
Inputs (typical)
-
FVG Rules: minimum gap size / bar lookback / detection mode.
-
ATR Settings: period, multiplier (to scale the minimum gap by volatility).
-
Display: theme (light/dark), bullish/bearish colors, fill opacity, show/hide filled gaps.
-
Automation: auto-delete filled gaps, keep history length.
-
Alerts: on new FVG, on fill (push/terminal/sound).
Rename or adjust to match the actual parameter names in your file.
How to use
-
Attach the indicator to your symbol/timeframe.
-
(Optional) Tune ATR and minimum gap settings to your market.
-
Use the highlighted zones to complement your existing workflow (e.g., SMC/ICT-style analysis, breakouts, or mean-reversion checks).
Notes
-
Designed for chart visualization; no performance or profit guarantees.
-
Behavior may differ between symbols/timeframes and during volatile events.
-
Screenshots illustrating bullish/bearish gaps and a “filled” example are recommended.
Support
Questions via MQL5 comments or private messages.
Great free indicator. Doesn't clutter the chart. Thanks to the developer