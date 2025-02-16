Auto Stop Loss MT5

Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop.

This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart .


Key Features:

- Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to market trades and pending orders if they are missing.
- Auto Break-Even (true/false option): Automatically moves your Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves into profit, securing your position against reversals.
- Advanced Trailing Stop (true/false option): Features a "Start" parameter, allowing the trailing stop to activate only after the trade has moved a specific distance in your favor, effectively letting profits run before tightening the stop.
- Multi-Symbol Management: Control trades for Multi-symbol using a comma-separated list to manage all trades from a single chart.

- Filtering: Use Magic Numbers to manage specific strategies or leave it blank to manage manual trades.
Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

Symbols (Separate with comma)  EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one char, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:

EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 

US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)


------ Magic Number ------ 

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.



Avis
Darrel Raby
184
Darrel Raby 2025.11.23 09:30 
 

I had an EA that was winning trades but had no risk management. Occasionally it would go into drawdown and wipe out any profits I had made. Couldn't leave it to run un supervised. Now I have " Auto stop loss " running every trade automatically gets a stop loss, take profit and a trailing stop loss and the trade is managed for me. Perfect.

Réponse du développeur Nabil Oukhouma 2025.11.24 10:30
Thank you for sharing your experience! I completely understand what you mean—an EA can appear profitable until one unmanaged drawdown wipes out all gains. I'm really glad to hear that "Auto Stop Loss" is providing your trades with the structure and protection they need. Knowing that each position now has an automatic stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop in place means you can finally let your EA run without constantly monitoring it. That’s exactly why I created this tool—consistent risk management should be automatic and stress-free. I truly appreciate your feedback, and I'm pleased to hear that it's making a positive difference in your trading!
Répondre à l'avis