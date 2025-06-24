Order Block EA MT5

Order Block EA is an expert advisor designed to trade based on the concept of order blocks, applying principles from the ICT approach. The system identifies key market zones to generate structured buy or sell signals. To enhance signal quality, it uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a directional filter.





Key Features:

✔ Configurable risk management:

The system includes a complete risk control module that allows you to set:

Daily loss limits

Weekly loss limits

Per-trade loss limits

Total accumulated loss limits

It also automatically calculates the lot size based on the defined risk, enabling proportional and consistent capital management.

✔ Built-in Order Block indicator:

The EA uses a custom indicator that detects order blocks precisely, identifying key entry points based on market structure.

✔ Broad compatibility:

It works on any symbol, though it is optimized for trending instruments such as gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.

✔ Advanced trade management:

Includes automated tools to manage every stage of the trade:

Break Even (with 3 modes)

Trailing Stop (with more than 6 methods)

Partial closes at configurable levels

✔ Adaptability:

Suitable for different trading styles. Its flexible risk structure makes it viable for both personal accounts and prop firm evaluations.





Recommended Setup:

Suggested symbol: XAUUSD

Optimal timeframe: M5

Recommended leverage: from 1:30

Infrastructure: It is recommended to run the EA on a VPS with low latency and high availability, whether using MQL5 VPS or any reliable external provider.





Order Block EA is designed to offer structured, technical trading focused on price action and disciplined risk control.



