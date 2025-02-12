Close Positions Panel
Close Positions Panel is a scalper’s best friend; specifically, those with an aggressive trading style, opening multiple positions in both buy and sell directions. This tool provides the possibility of closing positions with different combinations:
Close All:Closing all buy/ sell/ in profit/ and in loss positions
Close Buy: Closing all buy positions
Close Sell: Closing all sell positions
Close Profit: closing all positions in profit
Close Loss: Closing all positions in loss
The panel can be dragged and positioned at any desired point in the chart, and its dimensions have been kept tiny to minimize its interference with other information of the chart. Also, three different color themes have been defined.