Close Positions Panel is a scalper’s best friend; specifically, those with an aggressive trading style, opening multiple positions in both buy and sell directions. This tool provides the possibility of closing positions with different combinations:



Close All:Closing all buy/ sell/ in profit/ and in loss positions

Close Buy: Closing all buy positions

Close Sell: Closing all sell positions

Close Profit: closing all positions in profit

Close Loss: Closing all positions in loss



The panel can be dragged and positioned at any desired point in the chart, and its dimensions have been kept tiny to minimize its interference with other information of the chart. Also, three different color themes have been defined.