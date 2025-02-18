Gold 588 is a gold night scalping high performance EA which takes the positions with the highest probability of winning.

Gold 588 takes trend following trades considering the prevailing higher timeframe during the low volatility hours of late night markets. This approach causes a high win-rate which even with the small scalping profit margin of for each trade, leads to a profitable strategy.





Inputs of this EA have been kept minimalistic to provide users with the best optimized performance, while at the same time to allow the users to adapt the EA to their personal levels of risk and aggressiveness in trading.





Recommendations:





Currency Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD

Minimum Deposit: $500 USD

Account: Hedging

Timeframe: Any

Account type: Standard/ECN



