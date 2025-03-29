Trending View

Revolutionize Your Trading Journey with the Ultimate Trend Analyzer:

              Trending View Indicator!

Experience seamless trading precision with the Trending View, a cutting-edge solution designed to elevate your trading on MT5. Powered by advanced logic and packed with over many premium features, this tool is a game-changer for traders seeking accuracy and efficiency.


Why Choose Trending View Indicator?

·         100% Real-Time Accuracy: No delays, no repaints—always stay ahead of the curve.

·         Versatile Signal Suite: 6 essential signals including Buy, Sell, Bullish Breakouts, and Bearish Reversals.

·         Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency Analysis: Perfect for trading Forex, indices, metals, and more.


Empower Your Trading with Comprehensive Features:

·         Smart Trend Line System: Tracks trends dynamically for ultimate clarity.

·         Reversal Spotting Tools: Detects potential turning points with pinpoint accuracy.

·         Momentum Confirmation Indicators: Guides you through periods of robust price movement.

·         Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection: Helps identify crucial market zones.

·         Trend Scanning Tools: Multi-timeframe and multi-currency scanners for long-term strategies.


Additional Benefits:

·         Works seamlessly across Forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

·         Fully customizable dashboard with alerts via terminal, email, and phone.

·         Backed by a dedicated developer community and regular updates.


Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Atlantida
Tetiana Akhmedova
Experts
Meet   Atlantida , your intelligent companion crafted to streamline the swing trading experience in today’s dynamic financial markets. Instead of relying on guesswork, Atlantida integrates proven technical indicators—like Moving Averages (MA) and Average True Range (ATR)—to pinpoint strategic entry and exit points, guiding you effortlessly along the market’s prevailing trends. Designed with both simplicity and adaptability in mind, Atlantida allows you to fine-tune essential parameters—such as s
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Super Trend Indicator MT5
Navjot Singh
Indicators
SUPERTREND;   It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Nav. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. BUY/SELL Signals; Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is   While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3, - SELL signal when the bars f
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicators
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicators
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential market reversals
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
