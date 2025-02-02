Simple PL Info On Chart
- Indicators
- Phantom Trading Inc.
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 2 February 2025
A comprehensive MT5 trading performance indicator designed to provide real-time analytics of your trading activity on chart.
Key Features:
- Dual tracking modes: Chart Symbol or Magic Numbers
- Customizable display with toggle options for each metric
- Adjustable font size for better visibility
- Real-time updates with color-coded results
Performance Metrics:
- Total Profit/Loss: Track overall performance
- Total Trades: Monitor trading frequency
- Win Rate: Measure trading success percentage
- Average Profit: View mean profitable trade size
- Average Loss: Analyze typical loss amounts
- Maximum Profit: Identify best performing trade
- Maximum Loss: Monitor largest drawdown
- Risk/Reward Ratio: Evaluate trade efficiency
- Expectancy: Calculate expected profit per trade
Perfect for both live trading monitoring and strategy performance analysis. Developed by Phantom Trading Inc to provide traders with essential performance metrics at a glance. Compatible with any trading style or timeframe.