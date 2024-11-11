The Candle Flip EA is a momentum-based trading system that capitalizes on significant price movements within a single candle. When price makes a substantial move in one direction, the EA places a pending order in the opposite direction, anticipating a potential reversal. The EA includes sophisticated risk management features including dynamic/fixed stop losses, breakeven functionality, and trailing stops. It also incorporates daily profit targets and trading hour restrictions for enhanced risk control. The default settings provided work well with XAUUSD. Prop Firm Challenge passable under low risk settings.

No Grid | No Martingale | All orders have stoplosses that are highly customizable based on your risk aversion |



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Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD (tested and proven), any other pair on user discretion

Timeframe: 30m+

Minimum deposit : $500



Leverage: 1:10+

Account type: Any

VPS: For uninterrupted trading, using a VPS is recommend





Parameters:



Trading Parameters

Timeframe Selection



Trading Time Setting



Max Risk Percentage Per Trade



Required Points Movement from Candle Open

Stop Loss Settings

Stop Loss Type (Fixed or Dynamic)



Fixed Stop Loss in Points



Dynamic Stop Loss Multiplyer



Breakeven



Trailing Stop Follow



Profit Target Daily to Stop Trading

Magic Number



