COP OP Xop Sxop Levels

If you're familiar with trading using Dinapoli levels, then this indicator is definitely worth your attention. It automatically plots key levels such as COP (Change of Polarity), OP (Objective Price), and XOP (Extended Objective Price) on your charts, regardless of the timeframe you choose to work with.





One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to generate alerts. Whenever a new ABC pattern is automatically identified and plotted by the indicator, you will receive a notification. This feature not only helps you stay informed about important market movements but also allows you to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy without constantly monitoring your charts.





Additionally, you have the flexibility to manage these alerts according to your preferences. You can easily turn them on or off as needed, giving you complete control over your trading experience.





Happy trading!



