High Low Close Daily Weekly Monthly

There are only 3 important levels on any chart- High Low & Close. 
Once a candle closes , its very important to know  where these levels are and to trade with respect to these levels is critical in trading. 
This is especially true for the daily weekly and monthly levels. 

This indicator will automatically plot the,
High Low & CLOSE of the Daily, Weekly and Monthly closed candles with custom styles and colors.

It will also draw a Daily period separator if you so choose.

We want to help you plot all the important levels on the charts based on your choice and keep you on the right side of markets. 
Scalp the important levels or build a swing position using them, its all up to you.


All the best! 

