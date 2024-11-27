MovingAverageIndicator

4
this Moving Average indicator is like no other, making trading easier for you,the settings are preset and can't be changed but don't let that stop you because it's highly accurate.

If the candle closes above the line you enter buys and below then you go for sells, this is build to help beginner traders on their journey to becoming profitable

Easy and quick to understand
Reviews 2
cham
924
cham 2025.11.03 14:17 
 

упрощение для новичков

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved. Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy  also a very good tool to use when scalping
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The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
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A trailing stop loss is a risk-management tool that automatically adjusts the sell trigger point for a financial instrument as its price rises or falls and by using this trailing sl program it insures that your trades will be risk free each and every time   How it works A trailing stop loss is set at a fixed distance from the current market price, either as a percentage or a fixed dollar amount. When the price moves in a favorable direction, the stop price moves with it to maintain that distance
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.25 10:29 
 

Estou testando, depois eu volto comentar.

cham
924
cham 2025.11.03 14:17 
 

упрощение для новичков

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