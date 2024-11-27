MovingAverageIndicator
- Indicators
-
Lamont Simone ReyneckeLive life to the fullest
- Version: 1.0
this Moving Average indicator is like no other, making trading easier for you,the settings are preset and can't be changed but don't let that stop you because it's highly accurate.
If the candle closes above the line you enter buys and below then you go for sells, this is build to help beginner traders on their journey to becoming profitable
Easy and quick to understand
If the candle closes above the line you enter buys and below then you go for sells, this is build to help beginner traders on their journey to becoming profitable
Easy and quick to understand
упрощение для новичков