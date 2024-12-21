GoldMinerRobot SI 2
- Indicatori
- Burak Can Kislak
- Versione: 4.0
- Aggiornato: 3 gennaio 2025
"GoldMinerRobot SI 2" is an indicator that is not displayed, but is one of the most important analytical arms of "GoldMinerRobot".
This indicator is free. You can find more information about how this indicator works in the section "MQL5 Market" and section "Experts" and "GoldMinerRobot".
"Gold Miner Robot" is specially designed and built for trading on gold (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 4.
