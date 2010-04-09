Prop Firms EA
- Experts
- Deepak Saini
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Title: Advanced XAUUSD Scalper EA
Description:
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It incorporates advanced algorithms to identify optimal entry and exit points, ensuring precision and profitability.
Features:
- Optimized for XAUUSD: Tailored to trade Gold for consistent performance.
- Timeframe: Specifically calibrated for the 15-minute chart.
- Lot Size: Default lot size is set to 0.01 for safer trading and better risk management.
- Risk Management: Includes built-in features for stop loss and take profit to safeguard your investment.
- Ease of Use: Requires minimal setup, making it user-friendly for both beginners and professionals.
Important Note:
- Demo First: Test the EA on a demo account to evaluate its performance and adapt it to your trading preferences.
- Real Account Later: Once satisfied, transition to a real account for live trading.
- Monitor its performance periodically and adjust settings as needed for optimal results.
Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper risk management practices.
video link- https://youtu.be/zbbBXiZHuRw?si=wpiXrY5J1d997I2-