Prop Firms EA

Title: Advanced XAUUSD Scalper EA

Description:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It incorporates advanced algorithms to identify optimal entry and exit points, ensuring precision and profitability.

Features:

Optimized for XAUUSD: Tailored to trade Gold for consistent performance.

Tailored to trade Gold for consistent performance. Timeframe: Specifically calibrated for the 15-minute chart.

Specifically calibrated for the 15-minute chart. Lot Size: Default lot size is set to 0.01 for safer trading and better risk management.

Default lot size is set to for safer trading and better risk management. Risk Management: Includes built-in features for stop loss and take profit to safeguard your investment.

Includes built-in features for stop loss and take profit to safeguard your investment. Ease of Use: Requires minimal setup, making it user-friendly for both beginners and professionals.

Important Note:

Demo First: Test the EA on a demo account to evaluate its performance and adapt it to your trading preferences.

Test the EA on a demo account to evaluate its performance and adapt it to your trading preferences. Real Account Later: Once satisfied, transition to a real account for live trading.

Once satisfied, transition to a real account for live trading. Monitor its performance periodically and adjust settings as needed for optimal results.

Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper risk management practices.

video link- https://youtu.be/zbbBXiZHuRw?si=wpiXrY5J1d997I2-