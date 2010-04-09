Title:welcome Liger 1.1 ( the-deepak trader)

Introduction: Introducing the Ultimate EUR/jpy Trading EA, designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor is perfect for traders who want to automate their strategies with precision and reliability.

Features:

Currency Pair :USD/JPY

Time Frame : 1 Hour (H1)

Initial Capital : $10,000

Lot Size: 0.1

Backtesting:

Period : From January 1st to November 1st

Performance: This EA has undergone rigorous backtesting, showcasing its potential in varying market conditions. However, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Benefits:

Automated Trading : Save time and reduce stress by automating your trades.

Optimized Strategy : Tailored for the USD/JPY pair to provide consistent results.

Customizable Settings: Adjust the parameters to fit your personal trading preferences.

Disclaimer: Please note that while our EA has been meticulously tested, trading involves significant risk and may result in substantial losses. We do not accept any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur using this EA. Performance is subject to market conditions.

Requirements:

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Minimum Balance : $10,000

Broker: Any MT5 compatible broker

How to Use:

Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Set your preferred parameters. Start the EA and let it trade for you!

Contact Information: the-deepak trader youtube chanal