Liger 1

Title:welcome Liger 1.1             ( the-deepak trader)

Introduction: Introducing the Ultimate EUR/jpy Trading EA, designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor is perfect for traders who want to automate their strategies with precision and reliability.

Features:

  • Currency Pair:USD/JPY

  • Time Frame: 1 Hour (H1)

  • Initial Capital: $10,000

  • Lot Size: 0.1

Backtesting:

  • Period: From January 1st to November 1st

  • Performance: This EA has undergone rigorous backtesting, showcasing its potential in varying market conditions. However, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Benefits:

  • Automated Trading: Save time and reduce stress by automating your trades.

  • Optimized Strategy: Tailored for the USD/JPY pair to provide consistent results.

  • Customizable Settings: Adjust the parameters to fit your personal trading preferences.

Disclaimer: Please note that while our EA has been meticulously tested, trading involves significant risk and may result in substantial losses. We do not accept any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur using this EA. Performance is subject to market conditions.

Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum Balance: $10,000

  • Broker: Any MT5 compatible broker

How to Use:

  1. Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Set your preferred parameters.

  3. Start the EA and let it trade for you!

Contact Information: the-deepak trader youtube chanal


More from author
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Liger2
Deepak Saini
Experts
Title: Powerful EA for GBP/USD | H1 Timeframe | Low-Risk Strategy Description: Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe . It is optimized for $10,000 USD capital with a fixed lot size of 0.1 to ensure consistent and low-risk performance. Key Features: Currency Pair: GBP/USD Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1) Initial Capital: $10,000 USD Lot Size: 0.1 (Fixed Lot Size) Strategy: A robust algorithm that combines technical indicators for
Liger 3
Deepak Saini
Experts
Title: Powerful EA for GBP/USD | H1 Timeframe | Low-Risk Strategy Description: Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe . It is optimized for $10,000 USD capital with a fixed lot size of 0.1 to ensure consistent and low-risk performance. Key Features: Currency Pair: GBP/USD Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1) Initial Capital: $10,000 USD Lot Size: 0.1 (Fixed Lot Size) Strategy: A robust algorithm that combines technical indicators for
Prop Firms EA
Deepak Saini
Experts
Title: Advanced XAUUSD Scalper EA Description: This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe . It incorporates advanced algorithms to identify optimal entry and exit points, ensuring precision and profitability. Features: Optimized for XAUUSD: Tailored to trade Gold for consistent performance. Timeframe: Specifically calibrated for the 15-minute chart. Lot Size: Default lot size is set to 0.01 for safer trading and better risk management.
