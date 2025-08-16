MyFundedNext EA Gold

EA Break Session – Expert Advisor for Breakout & Retest Trading

EA Break Session is a powerful Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-probability trading opportunities during breakout and retest setups in key market sessions (London, New York, and Asia). With advanced algorithms, EA Break Session automatically detects support & resistance levels, draws session boxes, and executes precise trades based on breakout and retest strategies.


Key Features of EA Break Session:

  • Automated entries based on Breakout & Retest signals.

  • Built-in Daily Max Loss Protection for strict risk management.

  • Easy to test in the MT5 Strategy Tester with transparent backtest results.

  • Optimized for speed, stability, and consistent performance.

  • Perfect for both beginner and professional traders.


If you need help, contact us on Telegram @Dchokers or chat available on the MQL5 Community.


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