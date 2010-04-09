Liger 3
- Experts
- Deepak Saini
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Title:
Powerful EA for GBP/USD | H1 Timeframe | Low-Risk Strategy
Description:
Overview:
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe. It is optimized for $10,000 USD capital with a fixed lot size of 0.1 to ensure consistent and low-risk performance.
Key Features:
- Currency Pair: GBP/USD
- Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
- Initial Capital: $10,000 USD
- Lot Size: 0.1 (Fixed Lot Size)
- Strategy: A robust algorithm that combines technical indicators for precise entry and exit points.
- Risk Management: Carefully designed to protect capital while maximizing profits.
Benefits:
- Fully automated trading for hassle-free operations.
- Optimized for GBP/USD volatility and trends.
- Consistent and reliable performance on the H1 timeframe.
- Ideal for traders seeking a stable and systematic trading approach.
Instructions:
- Attach the EA to the GBP/USD chart on the 1-hour timeframe.
- Ensure the initial balance is set to $10,000 USD.
- Use a fixed lot size of 0.1 for best results.
Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading.