Liger2

Title:

Powerful EA for GBP/USD | H1 Timeframe | Low-Risk Strategy

Description:

Overview:
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe. It is optimized for $10,000 USD capital with a fixed lot size of 0.1 to ensure consistent and low-risk performance.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pair: GBP/USD
  • Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
  • Initial Capital: $10,000 USD
  • Lot Size: 0.1 (Fixed Lot Size)
  • Strategy: A robust algorithm that combines technical indicators for precise entry and exit points.
  • Risk Management: Carefully designed to protect capital while maximizing profits.

Benefits:

  • Fully automated trading for hassle-free operations.
  • Optimized for GBP/USD volatility and trends.
  • Consistent and reliable performance on the H1 timeframe.
  • Ideal for traders seeking a stable and systematic trading approach.

Instructions:

  • Attach the EA to the GBP/USD chart on the 1-hour timeframe.
  • Ensure the initial balance is set to $10,000 USD.
  • Use a fixed lot size of 0.1 for best results.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading.

Title: Powerful EA for GBP/USD | H1 Timeframe | Low-Risk Strategy Description: Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe . It is optimized for $10,000 USD capital with a fixed lot size of 0.1 to ensure consistent and low-risk performance. Key Features: Currency Pair: GBP/USD Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1) Initial Capital: $10,000 USD Lot Size: 0.1 (Fixed Lot Size) Strategy: A robust algorithm that combines technical indicators for
