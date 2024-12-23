Ruler is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate.

Easy Ruler MT5 just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all!

To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (38 indicators that provided by MT5 by default).

This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time to help you analyze market faster:

Times and values of 2 points

Distance of 2 points in bar number and in time (X days, Y hours, Z mins)

Number of bullish and bearish bars

Value change in absolute number, in tick count and in percent

Total volume in measurement duration

Trend direction and measure direction by colors

How To Use:

When you attach Easy Ruler into chart, nothing appears on your chart

appears on your chart If you want to start measure, press R key on your keyboard, a cross line will appear at this time

on your keyboard, a cross line will appear at this time Click on 2 points you want to measure

you want to measure Double-click anywhere on chart to remove ruler

It's just that simple!

Notes: