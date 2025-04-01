Market Trend Scanner MT5

Market Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching.
This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works

Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)
Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trend 
Step 3: Combine all component signals using Safe Calculation method
Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works

  • All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust
  • Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time
  • Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators
  • Safe Calculation method is a smart that can use to rating final signal

  • If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected symbol in difference timeframes, please check this Timeframes Trend Scanner
  • Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it

Market Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:
- Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Calculation method
- Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Calculation method. Can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell
- Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators
- Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators
- Indicator Signals: Signal of single indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

  • When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!
  • If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and OS Rating
  • If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and MA Rating
  • If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences, more details are provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals. You can use them for more complex strategies

Who should use this indicator

- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other useful indicators.
- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!
- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...
- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still help. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals at the same time? Do you have a good method to rating analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

Something you should know

  • This indicator works as a monitoring dashboard. It won't draw anything on chart candles
  • You can pick up to 20 symbols to analyze and scan at the same time. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can switch among all standard chart timeframes to analyze and scan. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can show up to 10 indicators you prefer to monitor their values/signals on the dashboard but you can't change indicators used for scoring &rating (they are selected and fixed)
  • Analyzed data can be auto-refreshed by interval or manual refreshed. It's up to you!
  • You can create alerts and receive alerts via terminal/email/mobile notification with alert manager tool
  • You can easy to save and load you settings with friendly save/load feature
  • There is button in the dashboard to let you able to switch between light and dark mode easily
  • This indicator need to calculate a lot of data for the final signals. Because of that, it just shows the latest signal and don't show historical signals
  • Because of lot of data required for final signal, you may see a fancy effect when attached this indicator into chart or change the timeframe. It looks fabulous!
  • Don't worry about the powerful of your computer, I optimized this indicator carefully so it works smoothly on a typical PC or VPS
  • You can get more details by reading Market Trend Scanner Guidelines

Recommended products
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Indicators
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Visual Engulfing Pattern Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Engulfing Pattern Indicator Introducing the Engulfing Pattern Indicator! Are you ready to take your trading strategy to the next level? The Engulfing Pattern Indicator is your ultimate tool to spot powerful market reversals and trends based on the time-tested Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. This indicator is crafted to provide you with actionable insights, but remember: it’s not optimized—you have the freedom to optimize it to suit your trading needs! Why the Engulfing Pattern? The Engulfing Pat
Japanese Candlestick Indicator
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator Unlock a deeper understanding of market trends with the Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator. This powerful MQL5 tool allows you to visualize moving averages from five different timeframes simultaneously on a single chart. Gain comprehensive insights into price dynamics across various perspectives without cluttering your workspace with multiple indicator instances. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Display up to five moving averages from differ
Candle Size in Pips
Rahul Dhangar
Indicators
SizeInPips Indicator – Visualize Candle Size with Ease! Unlock the power of price action analysis with the SizeInPips Indicator ! This simple yet powerful tool is designed for traders who want to quickly measure and visualize the size of each candle (bar) in pips, helping you make informed trading decisions with confidence. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, SizeInPips  is the perfect addition to your MetaTrader 5 toolkit. What Does It Do? The SizeInPips Indicator  calculates
FREE
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
The Magician Matrix
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
What is Currency Magician Matrix indicator? A currency Magician Matrix indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency Magician Matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this stre
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Multi Time frame
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Hi Traders. The Multi Time Frame (LargeTimeFrame) Candle Indicator is a technical analysis tool used in trading that allows traders to view candlestick patterns from multiple time frames on a single chart. By combining data from different time frames, this indicator helps traders identify trends, reversals, and potential entry or exit points, offering a more comprehensive view of market activity. It aids in confirming signals by providing insights from shorter and longer time frames, helping tra
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is a trailblazing Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader, engineered to conquer the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading with precision and ease. Version 1.17 marks the pinnacle of this robot’s evolution, fulfilling the ambitious goals set across its previous thirteen iterations. This definitive release combines sophisticated automation with a user-centric design, making it an ideal companion for traders seeking to harness t
Ovenstone Trend Analyser
Wayne Ovenstone
Indicators
Ovenstone Trend Analyser Professional Multi-Timeframe Confluence Indicator Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Confluence Analysis The Ovenstone Trend Analyser is a sophisticated trading indicator that identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing trend confluence across multiple market dimensions. Designed for serious traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Intelligence Always uses H4 timeframe data regard
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this MT5 indicator adapts to your unique approach, helping you detect
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Eazy Indicator
Isaac Agyei Poku
Indicators
Forex BUY and SELL signals from the best Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. Draw bullish/bearish bars on the chart. Accurate trend detector. Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a simple MT5 indicator that draws bullish and bearish bars in the chart to reflect the direction of the trend. The indicator consists of orange bearish bars and green bullish bars. When the trend changes its direction, the indicator changes its color. The indicator is a modernization of the traditional Heiken Ashi indicator. Moving Aver
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Multi Timeframe Confluence Dashboard V1
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Indicators
Overview This MT5 indicator creates a professional trading dashboard that analyzes 4 key technical indicators across 3 timeframes simultaneously (M15, H1, H4) to identify high-probability trading opportunities through confluence analysis. 1. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Analysis 2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Momentum Analysis 3. ATR (Average True Range) Volatility Analysis 4. CDL (Candlestick Pattern Analysis) Mobile-Friendly Design Core Concept: Confluence Trading Confluence occur
Ichimoku Trend Finder MT5
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
40% off. Original price: $50 Ichimoku Trend Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe trend dashboard that helps traders to monitor and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator in 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for classic Ichimoku trend signals with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).     Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M6) Settings description   here MT4 version   here
Ultimate Price Action Suite
Quang Trung Luu
Indicators
### Introducing the Price Action Ultimate Suite – The Ultimate Trading Tool for Professional Traders! Are you searching for a powerful tool to elevate your Price Action trading strategy? Look no further than the **Price Action Ultimate Suite** – a comprehensive and intelligent indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – designed to be your trusted partner in conquering the financial markets! Packed with advanced features and user-friendly functionality, this indicator helps you identify key price patte
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Indicators
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Break Legs and Order Block Finder
Parham Vakilizand
Indicators
Overview Break Legs and Order Block Finder is a cutting-edge market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5, tailored for smart money traders, structure-based traders, and institutional-style strategies. It automatically highlights critical market events – from Break of Structure (BOS) and Market Structure Shift (MSS) to Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Order Blocks (OBs) – directly on your charts. Designed for professional and serious retail traders, this tool delivers clarity in real time, helping you
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend indicator. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s trend status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies. You can find the MT4 version here: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Key Features: Supertrend
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Built for intuitive navigation with no user manual needed. Smart tooltips guide you along the way. the more you use it, the more you learn. FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support MT5 Oscillator Indicator for Elliott Wave Counting MT5 EA Trade Manager for Risk Management MT5 EA  to Close All Positions Based on Target Equity Direct  Download here  or visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763780 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no an
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Nirvana trend
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator and ATR‑based risk framework Note: This tool provides analytical information only and does not guarantee, promise, or imply profits, income, or any specific outcome (including passing evaluations/challenges). The decision to use it and all responsibility rest with the user. Overview Nirvana Trend is a technical analysis indicator designed to standardize decision‑making and strengthen trading discipline. By offering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation,
Market Profile Heatmap
Samuele Borella
Indicators
MP TPO Heatmap — Market Profile (TPO) with VAH/VAL/POC/IB Market Profile is a way to visualize how price accepts or rejects value within a session. Instead of averaging, it counts how often price traded at each level during equal-time “brackets.” The result is a distribution you can read at a glance: thick areas = acceptance; thin edges = rejection. This indicator implements a TPO-based Market Profile with clean session lines (POC, VAH, VAL, IBH, IBL) and a fast, two-tone heatmap cloud that high
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most of the indicator’s functionality is controlled through buttons on the left side of the chart, allowing rapid res
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. It works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. ( This is a fully rewritten, automated version—manual analysis is no longer required.)  The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits o
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
SolarTrade Suite Mercury Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
5 (1)
Indicators
Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Mercury Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets! Our Forex trading program is equipped with a powerful artificial intelligence that analyzes market data in real-time. It accurately predicts price movements, helping traders make informed decisions. With advanced algorithms, our indicator optimizes strategies and minimizes risks for traders. It is a moving average that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calcula
AT Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
Indicators
The AT Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This powerful indicator simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AT Forex Indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliable signal
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 4 Version M
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.  "The South African Sniper indicator community are very happy with the indicator and
EmoSandR
Clever Emoghene
Indicators
EmoSupportandResistance Indicator Discover Hidden Market Structure Instantly EmoSupportandResistance is a cutting-edge tool that automatically identifies key support and resistance zones — the levels where price has reacted strongly in the past and is most likely to react again. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies your chart and enhances your technical analysis. Key Features: Accurate Support and Resistance Detection Identifies market turning points usi
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
TPM cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
TPM Cross (trend power moving cross) - is a trend following strategy based on custom signal points. Indicator consists from main custom moving chart line and trend power line. Indicator defines up and down movements by it's trend power and custom moving direction. When current market's trend looses it's power and opposite trend starts - power trend line  crosses moving and indicator plots an arrow.  Main indicator's adjustable inputs : movingPeriod - period of moving line  trendPeriod  - period
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Cycle Maestro MT5
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported. CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of   Serghei Istrati   and programmed by   Stefano Frisetti ;   CYCLEMAESTRO   is not an indicator like the others, the challenge was to inter
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
More from author
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (11)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! If you’re looking for a powerful complement, check out our Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator. Key Features Automatically calculates up to 7 customizable Fibonacci levels based on your chosen timeframe. Fully adjustab
FREE
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
4 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Looking for something even more powerful? Check out our Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator. Features Automatically calculates up to 7 Fibonacci levels on your customized timeframe. Fully adjustable levels to fit your trading prefer
FREE
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Ruler MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT5  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (38 indicators that provided by MT5 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Easy Ruler MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilities
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT4  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (30 indicators that provided by MT4 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Indicators
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review