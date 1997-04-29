Control Panel Management

This is an EA that can help you set stop loss, take profit or close order for all open orders of any Symbol. Simply use it by entering the Symbol you are trading, then fill in the stop loss or take profit price and click the Update button.





Similar to the batch order closing function, just enter the symbol you want to close the order, then click the "Close All Symbol" button. Immediately your orders will be closed gradually until all orders are closed.





This tool is suitable for those of you who open many orders and previously continuously set SL and TP for each order, now you will do it faster with just 1 click.