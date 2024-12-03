Expert Advisors Full details

How to Run EA on Chart

For full instructions on deploying the EA to a chart, please visit detailed blog post:

Running EA on Chart , Updating EA





You can attach the EA to any chart; one is enough as it will automatically manage trades on the appropriate symbol and timeframe. If you’d like to include other symbols, adjust them in the input settings without appending any suffix or prefix.







The default setfile is generally the best option, but you can optimize it or find a setfile better suited to your broker. Additional setfiles will be available in our channels.

There is no minimum deposit required; however, it's recommended to use a risk of 1% per trade, depending on your preference.



The link to join our MQL5 channel :https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexmrsc

If you wish to join our Telegram channel, please ask me in private through MQL5 chat, and I will send you the link.







MT4's backtesting capabilities are restricted; it can only handle one symbol at a time. To backtest, clear all symbols from the input except one and use the "every tick" setting. MT5, however, supports multi-symbol testing, offering precise and reliable outcomes.







Inputs Details

Here are the detailed descriptions for each input:

General setup

Trading symbol list: defines which instruments (e.g., BTCUSD, ETHUSD) the EA is permitted to trade



Main magic number setup: assigns a unique identifier to distinguish this EA’s trades from others



EA order commentary: optional text tag added to orders for reporting or trade grouping



Zoom factor: adjusts the on-screen display scaling of EA interface elements





Filter for news events

Toggle high impact news filter on/off: restricts trading during high-risk economic announcements



Toggle medium impact news filter on/off: disables trade execution near medium-impact news events



Toggle low impact news filter on/off: adds protective delay around low-tier news releases



Trading pause duration before news: defines how long before a news event trading should be paused



Trading pause duration after news: sets the waiting time before resuming trading after a news event



Activating the News Filter in MT4/MT5 Open your trading terminal and select Tools > Options (or press Ctrl + O). Switch to the Expert Advisors tab. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media as the URL and save by clicking OK.







Trailing block

Toggle TP removal after trailing stop: removes the take profit level once trailing becomes active



Toggle closing part of order and trailing on/off: enables partial closure followed by a trailing stop



Lot percentage to close at trailing start: defines how much of the position to close once trailing activates



Trailing step in pips setting: sets the incremental step size by which the stop will follow the price



ATR timeframe for trailing setting: selects the timeframe used for ATR-based trailing logic



Ratio of SL setting for trailing: establishes the proportion of SL distance used before trailing begins



Start after ratio of SL setting for trailing: specifies when trailing should start based on the SL ratio





Be settings

Toggle breakeven on/off: activates breakeven logic to secure trades once price moves in profit



Breakeven start distance setting: distance in pips after which breakeven is evaluated



Breakeven extra pips setting: additional buffer added when moving SL to breakeven





Challenge setup

FTMO randomizer option activated: slightly adjusts SL and TP to comply with proprietary trading firm constraints



Pause trading for a certain number of bars after loss: delays further trades after a losing position to reduce risk





Risk section

Set method for lot calculation: defines how trade volume is calculated — based on fixed size, balance, or risk models





Same order config

Enable one trade per symbol: limits the EA to a single open position per trading pair



Minimum distance between trades of the same pair: sets the spacing, in points, between entries on the same instrument























