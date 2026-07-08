Daily Vict Shot

1
  • Experts
  • Miss Chahana Ibrahim
    Miss Chahana Ibrahim

    Miss Chahana Ibrahim

    1.5 (8)
    Quantum Forex Experts is a revolutionary new service that provides traders with access to expert daily market outlooks. Our daily market outlooks are written by experienced Forex analysts, and they provide insightful analysis of the latest market news and trends. With Quantum Forex Experts, you can
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

live result:


LIMITED TIME OFFER:

  • Secure the best price now before it goes up!
  • Final price: 990$

Introducing the Revolution: Daily Victory Shot

Think of an EA that goes beyond placing trades—it actively manages each order to enhance risk control. Daily Victory Shot is designed to perform exceptionally well in volatile markets by quickly responding to price fluctuations. Its innovative method divides every position into several smaller trades, each assigned unique take-profit targets, enabling precise control over both profit-taking and risk management.

Key Features That Set It Apart

  • Flexible Splitting Mechanism: Decide exactly how orders are split, allowing you to customize risk strategies. Each portion can be tailored to different market scenarios.
  • Momentum Pulse Entry System: Employs a specialized technique that monitors swift changes in price momentum, capturing sudden surges in buying or selling.
  • Dynamic Position Adjustment: Automatically modifies trade sizes based on current market momentum, aiming to maximize results during trending and ranging market phases.

Operational Overview

Daily Victory Shot detects bursts of momentum—sharp price shifts suggesting a potential change in market direction. Upon identifying such momentum pulses, this EA opens trades and splits them into smaller segments. This strategy allows for flexible exits as price moves along the identified trend, minimizing risk if the momentum fades. It’s perfect for traders who want to leverage short-term price action while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Verified Performance

Extensive backtesting reveals steady and reliable outcomes, particularly during times of heightened market volatility. The order-splitting functionality empowers traders to tailor the EA’s behavior to their risk preferences, resulting in consistent growth with controlled exposure.

Effortless Setup

No complex configurations needed—simply attach Daily Victory Shot to your XAUUSD chart and allow it to respond to market conditions. Adjust the splitting settings to suit your risk tolerance, and let the EA work autonomously. Compatible with timeframes such as M30 for best results.

Further information available on the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760176

Stay updated on new features and announcements via the channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexmrsc

Request detailed backtests — contact me to receive the setup instructions and configuration files needed.

Essential Tips:

  • Attach to a Single Chart: To prevent conflicting trades, make sure Daily Victory Shot is placed on only one chart.
  • Reach Out for Support: If you need assistance, get help to fine-tune the EA for your trading preferences.

Act now—purchase your copy before the price increases to 990$! Harness advanced order management capabilities and take charge of your trading success.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Precision FX MT5
Miss Chahana Ibrahim
3 (1)
Experts
live result: LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get the best deal before the price rises! Final price: 990$ Meet the Game-Changer: Precision FX Imagine an EA that does more than just place trades—it strategically manages every order for better risk control. Precision FX is built to excel in volatile markets, adapting quickly to price movements. It features a unique approach where it splits every position into multiple smaller orders, each with customized take-profit levels, allowing for precision management
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jamidodo
353
jamidodo 2026.08.03 19:55 
 

Bad result with demo account ...

Miss Chahana Ibrahim
599
Reply from developer Miss Chahana Ibrahim 2026.08.04 06:28
Would you mind contacting me and sending me results to check for you
z434343z
56
z434343z 2026.07.14 19:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miss Chahana Ibrahim
599
Reply from developer Miss Chahana Ibrahim 2026.07.15 04:11
i really appreciate your nice review thank you it will perform exactly same.
liu000202
1232
liu000202 2026.07.14 11:44 
 

"There's a huge gap between live trading and backtesting. My $300 account is down to $100."

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