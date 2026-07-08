Daily Vict Shot

live result:

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Secure the best price now before it goes up!

Final price: 990$

Introducing the Revolution: Daily Victory Shot

Think of an EA that goes beyond placing trades—it actively manages each order to enhance risk control. Daily Victory Shot is designed to perform exceptionally well in volatile markets by quickly responding to price fluctuations. Its innovative method divides every position into several smaller trades, each assigned unique take-profit targets, enabling precise control over both profit-taking and risk management.

Key Features That Set It Apart

Flexible Splitting Mechanism: Decide exactly how orders are split, allowing you to customize risk strategies. Each portion can be tailored to different market scenarios.

Decide exactly how orders are split, allowing you to customize risk strategies. Each portion can be tailored to different market scenarios. Momentum Pulse Entry System: Employs a specialized technique that monitors swift changes in price momentum, capturing sudden surges in buying or selling.

Employs a specialized technique that monitors swift changes in price momentum, capturing sudden surges in buying or selling. Dynamic Position Adjustment: Automatically modifies trade sizes based on current market momentum, aiming to maximize results during trending and ranging market phases.

Operational Overview

Daily Victory Shot detects bursts of momentum—sharp price shifts suggesting a potential change in market direction. Upon identifying such momentum pulses, this EA opens trades and splits them into smaller segments. This strategy allows for flexible exits as price moves along the identified trend, minimizing risk if the momentum fades. It’s perfect for traders who want to leverage short-term price action while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Verified Performance

Extensive backtesting reveals steady and reliable outcomes, particularly during times of heightened market volatility. The order-splitting functionality empowers traders to tailor the EA’s behavior to their risk preferences, resulting in consistent growth with controlled exposure.

Effortless Setup

No complex configurations needed—simply attach Daily Victory Shot to your XAUUSD chart and allow it to respond to market conditions. Adjust the splitting settings to suit your risk tolerance, and let the EA work autonomously. Compatible with timeframes such as M30 for best results.

Further information available on the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760176

Stay updated on new features and announcements via the channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexmrsc



Request detailed backtests — contact me to receive the setup instructions and configuration files needed.

Essential Tips: Attach to a Single Chart: To prevent conflicting trades, make sure Daily Victory Shot is placed on only one chart.

To prevent conflicting trades, make sure is placed on only one chart. Reach Out for Support: If you need assistance, get help to fine-tune the EA for your trading preferences.

Act now—purchase your copy before the price increases to 990$! Harness advanced order management capabilities and take charge of your trading success.