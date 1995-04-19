MrGoldTrend is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders on the MQL5 platform. With clear, easy-to-interpret visual signals, this indicator helps you quickly identify the prevailing trend and make informed trading decisions on the H1 timeframe. MrGoldTrend’s gold lines indicate an uptrend, while blue lines signify a downtrend, providing immediate visual clarity for trend direction.

Key Features:

Clear Trend Visualization : Gold lines for uptrends, blue lines for downtrends.

: Gold lines for uptrends, blue lines for downtrends. Tooltip Alerts : Real-time labels display the current trend direction.

: Real-time labels display the current trend direction. User-Friendly Design : Clean, intuitive display suitable for all trading skill levels.

: Clean, intuitive display suitable for all trading skill levels. Customizable Alerts: Optional notifications on trend changes.

Usage Tips: MrGoldTrend is best suited for trend-based strategies and can complement existing technical analysis tools. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe to capture significant price movements on XAUUSD.



