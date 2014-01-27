Correlation Analyzer

This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file.

For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used.

The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way.

This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the movement of other pairs.

Parameters:

glubanal - Depth analysis in bars

InpFileName - output file name

InpDirectoryName - output directory

precision - increased accuracy (using OHLC instead of O), increases the accuracy of calculations, but loads the processor and network more heavily for the time of calculations

spreadmax - maximum spread for calculation

ValuesSeparator - separator character of received values

ShadowFinder - the number of bars to determine the lagging / leading shadow. At negative values ​​it will mean that the shadow should be ahead of the main pair.

AverageMethod - averaging methods for calculating the correspondence according to the Pearson formula