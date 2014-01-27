Correlation Analyzer

This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file.

For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used.

The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way.

This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the movement of other pairs.

Parameters:

glubanal - Depth analysis in bars

InpFileName - output file name

InpDirectoryName - output directory

precision - increased accuracy (using OHLC instead of O), increases the accuracy of calculations, but loads the processor and network more heavily for the time of calculations

spreadmax - maximum spread for calculation

ValuesSeparator - separator character of received values

ShadowFinder - the number of bars to determine the lagging / leading shadow. At negative values ​​it will mean that the shadow should be ahead of the main pair.

AverageMethod - averaging methods for calculating the correspondence according to the Pearson formula

Recommended products
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilities
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilities
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilities
This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
Candle Time End and Spread MT5
Tran Van Luc
5 (3)
Utilities
Super simple, convenient, useful tool. Allows displaying the end time of a candle (standard) and expanding the symbol's spread in real time. The countdown tool is smooth, not jerky or slow like some other tools Useful tool for professional traders specializing in short-term and long-term trading. Contact author or user guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metool_trading
FREE
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Utilities
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Utilities
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Indicators
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
An automated system for sending notifications so that none of your subscribers miss your trading events from your trading terminal. A utility that sends notifications to the Telegram messenger about any trading operations on your account. Step-by-step instructions for connecting the utility to a channel in Telegram ->  HERE  / MT4 -> HERE  Advantages: Easy setup and detailed instructions, Possibility to send adjustable screenshots, Customizable notification text using emoji, Adjustment of notifi
Virtual TP SL TS
Andrei Sviatlichny
Utilities
Make your Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels invisible to the broker! Main option: STEALTH MODE Virtual Trailing Stop Virtual Take Profit Virtual Breakeven Virtual Stop Loss Virtual Orders Lifetime WARNING: The Expert Advisor does not place orders by itself. You must open orders yourself (including through the Expert panel) or use a third-party Expert on another chart of the same currency pair. Please specify the Magic number "-1" in the Expert settings for the Expert to process th
KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
Overview of KS Multiple Independent Strategies Auto Trading 1.9 EA This is a professional-grade MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed primarily for gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It supports multiple independent trading strategies, advanced risk management, and various filters to optimize performance. The EA emphasizes automation, profit protection, and integration with external tools like Telegram and Discord. It operates on any timeframe but is configurable for specific sessions and news
Unified Panel
Vladimir Ershov
Utilities
Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5 Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market! Every trader knows the pain: Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone. Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
Utilities
This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD. Purpose Removes emotion from trade management   - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure. What It Does ️   Auto Stop Loss Sets SL based on recent highs/lows + buffer No more manual placement stress   Auto Partial Profits Two modes: Fixed Movement : Close 50% after X price movement R-Ratio : Close 50% at 1.2R profit target Locks in gains while letting winners run. ️   One
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicators
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Trading box Removal tool MT5
Igor Zizek
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool will remove buttons and text labels from the chart, after you remove Trading box Order management or Trading box Technical analysis . You just need to drag this tool to your chart and after cleanup of objects is finished, the tool will remove itself from the chart. Please check images below that present Before and After using the Removal tool. There is also a short YouTube video at the bottom to show how easy it is to clean your chart after using Trading box tools. - input variabl
FREE
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Pending Orders from any Price
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System   opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. Only one time of the pending order at the same time!!! You will have a possibility to put a legitimate   Open Price   for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending ord
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilities
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
TrailGuardian Stealth Trade Manager
Sarp Gursoy
Utilities
Stop Letting Brokers Hunt Your Stop Loss! Are you tired of price wicks hitting your Stop Loss exactly at the tip, only to reverse immediately in your favor? This is often caused by market noise or "Stop Hunting." TrailGuardian is a professional "Stealth" Trade Manager designed to protect your profits without revealing your exit levels to the market. It creates a virtual (invisible) stop-loss line internally, keeping your strategy hidden from your broker until the exact moment of execution.
Positioning Size Advisor
Michael Zane Nielsen
Utilities
The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5 Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager  turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator. Why You Need This Tool Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT5
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alerts based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and it
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilities
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Utilities
"Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
FREE
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Filter:
Nork
6190
Nork 2016.03.20 04:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo da Silva Boa
7137
Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2016.01.18 03:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2014.05.16 10:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.04.08 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review