XP Bulk Close
- Utilities
-
Mostafa MahmoudProven records crushing the market with drawdown 25% got 139% gain in 1 year with records proven and verified by MyfxBook:
myfxbook.com/portfolio/old-acc-beat-market/11656325
this means almost x6 or 600% of drawdown yearly , this was amazing year ,
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 February 2025
### Description
This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution.
### Features
- Close buy trades, sell trades, or both.
- Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols.
- Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic.
- Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control.
- Displays confirmation after closing trades.
### How It Works
1. Attach the EA to any chart.
2. Adjust input parameters to define the closing conditions.
3. Upon activation, the EA will close all matching orders according to your filters.
4. A confirmation message will be shown after execution.
**Note:**
Actual execution speed depends on broker conditions, server latency, and market volatility. Always test the EA in a demo account before using it on a live environment.