XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5

5

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders.
  2. Configure the following input settings:
    • Order_Type: Select the order or position types.
    • SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.
    • StopLoss: Enter the SL value.
    • SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.
    • TakeProfit: Enter the TP value.
    • MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.

The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.

Your reviews are highly appreciated. Thank you!

MT4 version

Video XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5
Reviews 3
miskomisko
16
miskomisko 2025.04.01 18:28 
 

seemst to be working fine for my friend on mac :) it did not worked for me on my win. i found out that it was because of autoTrading disabled by server. on other account where this was not disabled by server it is working.

More from author
XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
XP Layering and set BE tool
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This trading tool automates trade management by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to layer trades and protect their profits without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries to average the price. Set multiple TP targets to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick-based calculations
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs:   Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with sp
XP SL By Candle for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Bulk Close
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
### Description This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution. ### Features - Close buy trades, sell trades, or both. - Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols. - Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic. - Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control. -
FREE
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL value. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Beat the Market MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Experts
Simply this great AI EA made to make the trading much easier & more automated to beat the market - real signal with proven success you can see it on mql5 or subscribe to it . Also old proven records crushing the market with records proven and verified by MyfxBook. myfxbook.com/members/mostafaarabi/old-acc-beat-market/11656325 IMPORTANT: enable this setting when run in test mode - EnableTestingMode The strategy is very simple & has a lot of success in all trading history. For example, Gold is for
XP Stealth SL TP for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs: Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific mag
XP Beat The Gold for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Experts
Beat the Gold Market with AI-Powered Trading This   AI-driven EA   is designed to   outperform the buy-and-hold strategy   by using intelligent automation to optimize trade execution in all market conditions. Key Features: Built-in AI logic   to handle extreme market volatility. No need for manual intervention. Pre-configured settings   for   optimal performance   out of the box. Works in any market condition   without requiring constant adjustments. Why Choose This EA? Unshakable stability:  
SwapWaiver MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
XP Beat the Market MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Experts
Simply this great AI EA made to make the trading much easier & more automated to beat the market -   real signal with proven success you can see it on mql5 or subscribe to it . Also old proven records crushing the market with records proven and verified by MyfxBook . IMPORTANT: enable this setting when run in test mode -   EnableTestingMode The strategy is very simple & has a lot of success in all trading history. For example, Gold is for buy, so just buy the dip, it's very simple right?! But th
XP Beat The Gold for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Experts
Beat the Gold Market with AI-Powered Trading This AI-driven EA is designed to outperform the buy-and-hold strategy by using intelligent automation to optimize trade execution in all market conditions. Key Features: Built-in AI logic to handle extreme market volatility. No need for manual intervention. Pre-configured settings for optimal performance out of the box. Works in any market condition without requiring constant adjustments. Why Choose This EA? Unshakable stability: Handles tough market
SwapWaiver MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
huatkueh
14
huatkueh 2025.07.29 03:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Mahmoud
1590
Reply from developer Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.07.29 04:25
Hi , sure there an fix for that , by default meta trader disables auto trading , please enable it in global settings & while attaching the EA to the chart
please make sure that your meta trader settings match the enabled checkboxes appears in this YouTube video : https://youtu.be/_pXs9pOAeug
jameszaa
26
jameszaa 2025.06.06 17:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Mahmoud
1590
Reply from developer Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.06.06 18:15
I am glad that this tool helped you , thanks for your review.
miskomisko
16
miskomisko 2025.04.01 18:28 
 

seemst to be working fine for my friend on mac :) it did not worked for me on my win. i found out that it was because of autoTrading disabled by server. on other account where this was not disabled by server it is working.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1590
Reply from developer Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.04.01 18:45
Thanks for your review :) , it should work on any OS with the same configuration in metatrader , can you record video ? or double check the global configuration in metatrader for expert advisor to allow expert to run , also please check if there any error appears in terminal log.
