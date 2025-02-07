XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.

How to Use:

Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings: Order_Type: Select the order or position types.

Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.

Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL value.

Enter the SL value. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.

Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit: Enter the TP value.

Enter the TP value. MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.

The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.

Your reviews are highly appreciated. Thank you!

MT4 version