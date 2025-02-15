XP Bulk Close

### Description

This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution.


### Features
- Close buy trades, sell trades, or both.
- Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols.
- Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic.
- Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control.
- Displays confirmation after closing trades.

### How It Works
1. Attach the EA to any chart.
2. Adjust input parameters to define the closing conditions.
3. Upon activation, the EA will close all matching orders according to your filters.
4. A confirmation message will be shown after execution.

**Note:**  
Actual execution speed depends on broker conditions, server latency, and market volatility. Always test the EA in a demo account before using it on a live environment.

