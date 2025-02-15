XP SL By Candle for MT4

  • Utilities
  • Mostafa Mahmoud
    Mostafa Mahmoud

    Mostafa Mahmoud

    4.7 (16)
    Proven records crushing the market with drawdown 25% got 139% gain in 1 year with records proven and verified by MyfxBook:
    myfxbook.com/portfolio/old-acc-beat-market/11656325
    this means almost x6 or 600% of drawdown yearly , this was amazing year ,
    13 products
  • Version: 1.34
  • Updated: 15 February 2025

Close Positions on Candle Close

This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements.

How It Works:

  • The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close.
  • It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies.

Settings:

  • Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed.
  • CandleTimeFrame: Choose the timeframe of the candle that triggers the close.
  • MagicNumber: Set to 0 for manual orders or enter the specific magic number for EA-managed trades.
  • SendPushNotification: Sends push notifications to MetaTrader when an action is executed (requires a valid MetaQuotes ID).
  • ExitWhenNoOrdersToHandle: If enabled, the EA will automatically unload from the chart once there are no positions left to handle.

Hope this tool helps. Your reviews are much appreciated.

MT5 version

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
4.71 (14)
Utilities
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a   Stop Loss (SL)   for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following   input settings : Order_Type:   Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss:   Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss:   Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit:   Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit
FREE
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Bulk Close
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
### Description This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution. ### Features - Close buy trades, sell trades, or both. - Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols. - Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic. - Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control. -
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This trading tool automates trade management by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to layer trades and protect their profits without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries to average the price. Set multiple TP targets to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick-based calculations
XP Stealth SL TP for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market . Also the this tool is very important to   PROP FIRMS   accounts , so you can set your stoploss to not hitting the daily stop loss ! Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (se
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
Swap Shield Auto Close And Reopen Prop Firms MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
The ultimate tool for Prop Firm traders. Automatically closes trades before weekends/swaps and reopens them later. Features spread protection, CSV crash recovery, and multi-schedule support. Swap Shield is a professional utility designed specifically for traders dealing with Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms) rules and those looking to avoid negative Swap fees. Many Prop Firms strictly prohibit holding positions over the weekend. Failing to close trades can lead to the immediate loss of you
XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Also the this tool is very important to PROP FIRMS accounts , so you can set your stoploss to not hitting the daily stop loss ! Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols
MT5 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
5 (1)
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually. Signal Provider Utility Pro is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From real-time tr
Swap Shield Auto Close And Reopen for Prop Firms
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
The ultimate tool for Prop Firm traders. Automatically closes trades before weekends/swaps and reopens them later. Features spread protection, CSV crash recovery, and multi-schedule support. Swap Shield   is a professional utility designed specifically for traders dealing with   Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms)   rules and those looking to avoid negative Swap fees. Many Prop Firms strictly prohibit holding positions over the weekend. Failing to close trades can lead to the immediate loss
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