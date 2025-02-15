XP SL By Candle for MT4
- Utilities
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Mostafa MahmoudProven records crushing the market with drawdown 25% got 139% gain in 1 year with records proven and verified by MyfxBook:
myfxbook.com/portfolio/old-acc-beat-market/11656325
this means almost x6 or 600% of drawdown yearly , this was amazing year ,
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 15 February 2025
Close Positions on Candle Close
This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements.
How It Works:
- The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close.
- It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies.
Settings:
- Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed.
- CandleTimeFrame: Choose the timeframe of the candle that triggers the close.
- MagicNumber: Set to 0 for manual orders or enter the specific magic number for EA-managed trades.
- SendPushNotification: Sends push notifications to MetaTrader when an action is executed (requires a valid MetaQuotes ID).
- ExitWhenNoOrdersToHandle: If enabled, the EA will automatically unload from the chart once there are no positions left to handle.
Hope this tool helps. Your reviews are much appreciated.