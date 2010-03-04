Benjan Expert mt5

The Benjan Expert is a fully automated trading robot.

The robot best trades the Step Index, Boom and Crash indeces.

The EA can trade currency pairs as well.

The EA can also trade real Indeces and synthetic indeces.

The User can decide the amount of pips to risk per trade.(SL)

The User can decide the amount of pips to target per trade.(TP).

The User can choose the number of trades the EA should open per trade.

The indicator settings should not be modified.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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