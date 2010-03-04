Benjan Expert mt5

The Benjan Expert is a fully automated trading robot.

The robot best trades the Step Index, Boom and Crash indeces.

The EA can trade currency pairs as well.

The EA can also trade real Indeces and synthetic indeces.

The User can decide the amount of pips to risk per trade.(SL)

The User can decide the amount of pips to target per trade.(TP).

The User can choose the number of trades the EA should open per trade.

The indicator settings should not be modified.



