Fx Empower Pro Robot

The Forex Empower EA Is a Fully automated trading robot. 

The user can choose the number of trades the EA should open at a time.

The user can choose to open break even stop loss or turn it off.

The user can choose to turn on or off trailing stop loss.

The user can open trades via the open trades button, trades are opened with Stop loss and take profit, number of trades opened per click can be controlled.

The user can Exit trades via the emergency close trades button. All opened trades at the chart where the robot is running will be closed.

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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Predator System EA
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The Predator system is a fully automated trading robot.  The robot can open trades automatically,the user can turn this option off or on in the inputs. The robot generates signals, the signals have an entry price indicated by the blue line, Take profit represented by a lemon horizontal line, Stop loss is represented by the red horizontal line. The Robot has a trend filter. The robot has a trading session filter. The robot shows the reversal candlestick patterns. The user can choose to open a bul
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The Benjan Expert is a fully automated trading robot. The robot best trades the Step Index, Boom and Crash indeces. The EA can trade currency pairs as well. The EA can also trade real Indeces and synthetic indeces. The User can decide the amount of pips to risk per trade.(SL) The User can decide the amount of pips to target per trade.(TP). The User can choose the number of trades the EA should open per trade. The indicator settings should not be modified.
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