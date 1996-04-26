Berg Supertrend

BERG Supertrend Indicator 

Developed by Berg Traders 

New Telegram Channel for updates: https://t.me/berg_traders

Overview

The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts.

Key Features

  • Supertrend Line Display: Plots dynamic trend lines on the chart, with green indicating uptrends and red indicating downtrends.
  • Customizable ATR Settings: Modify the ATR period and multiplier to fine-tune the indicator based on your strategy and market conditions.
  • Flexible Notification Options:
    • Desktop Alerts: Instant notifications within MetaTrader.
    • Email Alerts: Sends trend changes to your registered email.
    • Push Notifications: Mobile notifications for real-time alerts on the go.
  • Configurable Trend Check: Allows the user to select which candle (current or previous) is used to determine trend shifts.
  • Indicator Shift: Adjusts the visual position of the indicator on the chart for easier analysis.

Parameters

  • ATR Multiplier & Period: Fine-tune sensitivity by adjusting how much the ATR affects trend calculations.
  • Shift: Set the number of bars by which to shift the indicator.
  • Notification Options:
    • Enable/Disable Notifications
    • Alert Methods: Choose between desktop alerts, mobile notifications, or email.

Ideal For

Traders who want an easy-to-read, automated tool to quickly spot trend reversals, filter trends, and receive customizable alerts.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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