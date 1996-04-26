Berg Supertrend
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.2
Developed by Berg TradersNew Telegram Channel for updates: https://t.me/berg_traders
Overview
The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts.
Key Features
- Supertrend Line Display: Plots dynamic trend lines on the chart, with green indicating uptrends and red indicating downtrends.
- Customizable ATR Settings: Modify the ATR period and multiplier to fine-tune the indicator based on your strategy and market conditions.
- Flexible Notification Options:
- Desktop Alerts: Instant notifications within MetaTrader.
- Email Alerts: Sends trend changes to your registered email.
- Push Notifications: Mobile notifications for real-time alerts on the go.
- Configurable Trend Check: Allows the user to select which candle (current or previous) is used to determine trend shifts.
- Indicator Shift: Adjusts the visual position of the indicator on the chart for easier analysis.
Parameters
- ATR Multiplier & Period: Fine-tune sensitivity by adjusting how much the ATR affects trend calculations.
- Shift: Set the number of bars by which to shift the indicator.
- Notification Options:
- Enable/Disable Notifications
- Alert Methods: Choose between desktop alerts, mobile notifications, or email.
Ideal For
Traders who want an easy-to-read, automated tool to quickly spot trend reversals, filter trends, and receive customizable alerts.