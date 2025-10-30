Telegram alerta

This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change.

Key Features

  1. Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, allowing you to stay updated on your trades without needing to be at your trading terminal.

  2. Compatibility with Custom Strategies: This robot allows you to display the strategy name used for each trade in the notifications, helping you track the performance of various trading strategies.

  3. Customizable Settings: Easily adjust parameters to suit your needs, including verification frequency, the option to show the trade ticket number, and startup messages from the bot.

  4. Debugging Function: Activate debug mode to get detailed logs of all trades and messages sent, making it easier to monitor and adjust the robot if technical issues arise.

Technical Specifications

  • Secure Connection: The robot uses the official Telegram API to ensure reliable and fast communication.
  • Permission Control: To ensure operability, make sure the Telegram URL is permitted in your MetaTrader 5 settings.
  • Compatibility: Exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5.

This robot is an effective tool for any trader looking to monitor their trades through Telegram alerts, offering flexibility and peace of mind. It’s ideal for those who value automation in keeping track of their trading positions.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154136/

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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