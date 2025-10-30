Telegram alerta

This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change.

Key Features

  1. Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, allowing you to stay updated on your trades without needing to be at your trading terminal.

  2. Compatibility with Custom Strategies: This robot allows you to display the strategy name used for each trade in the notifications, helping you track the performance of various trading strategies.

  3. Customizable Settings: Easily adjust parameters to suit your needs, including verification frequency, the option to show the trade ticket number, and startup messages from the bot.

  4. Debugging Function: Activate debug mode to get detailed logs of all trades and messages sent, making it easier to monitor and adjust the robot if technical issues arise.

Technical Specifications

  • Secure Connection: The robot uses the official Telegram API to ensure reliable and fast communication.
  • Permission Control: To ensure operability, make sure the Telegram URL is permitted in your MetaTrader 5 settings.
  • Compatibility: Exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5.

This robot is an effective tool for any trader looking to monitor their trades through Telegram alerts, offering flexibility and peace of mind. It’s ideal for those who value automation in keeping track of their trading positions.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154136/

