Polca Magic Key

1

Line function: Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart.

Risk management: The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk.

It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips.

Breakeven Button: Brings all open orders to Breakeven.

Clear button: Clears the graph and the selected parameters.

Trade Button: Execute the idea.

Partials Button: Taking partials of all open positions.

Close Button: Closes all open positions.


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masood88
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masood88 2024.07.14 18:58 
 

Don't buy this, I bought but it's not working and I tried to contact the seller but doesn't respond. I'm trying to get refund.

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