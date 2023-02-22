Polca Magic Key
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Line function: Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart.
Risk management: The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk.
It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips.
Breakeven Button: Brings all open orders to Breakeven.
Clear button: Clears the graph and the selected parameters.
Trade Button: Execute the idea.
Partials Button: Taking partials of all open positions.
Close Button: Closes all open positions.
Don't buy this, I bought but it's not working and I tried to contact the seller but doesn't respond. I'm trying to get refund.