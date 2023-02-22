Polca Magic Key

Line function: Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart.

Risk management: The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk.

It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips.

Breakeven Button: Brings all open orders to Breakeven.

Clear button: Clears the graph and the selected parameters.

Trade Button: Execute the idea.

Partials Button: Taking partials of all open positions.

Close Button: Closes all open positions.