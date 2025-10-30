Telegram alerta

This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change.

Key Features

  1. Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, allowing you to stay updated on your trades without needing to be at your trading terminal.

  2. Compatibility with Custom Strategies: This robot allows you to display the strategy name used for each trade in the notifications, helping you track the performance of various trading strategies.

  3. Customizable Settings: Easily adjust parameters to suit your needs, including verification frequency, the option to show the trade ticket number, and startup messages from the bot.

  4. Debugging Function: Activate debug mode to get detailed logs of all trades and messages sent, making it easier to monitor and adjust the robot if technical issues arise.

Technical Specifications

  • Secure Connection: The robot uses the official Telegram API to ensure reliable and fast communication.
  • Permission Control: To ensure operability, make sure the Telegram URL is permitted in your MetaTrader 5 settings.
  • Compatibility: Exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5.

This robot is an effective tool for any trader looking to monitor their trades through Telegram alerts, offering flexibility and peace of mind. It’s ideal for those who value automation in keeping track of their trading positions.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154136/

Guardian Equity EA
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity EA is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target is
Telegram alerta MT4
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change. Key Features Real-Time Notifications : Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, al
Guardian Equity EA MT4
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 4 Guardian Equity EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target i
Position Limit Monitor
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need. Main Features: • Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account. • Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open. • Automatic closure: When the
Position Limit Monitor Full
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Position Limit Monitor Full: Total Control of Your Trading Operations Are you looking for an efficient way to manage both your open positions and pending orders? Position Limit Monitor Full is the all-in-one solution you need to maintain total control over your trading activity. Key Features: Real-time Monitoring: Constantly tracks the number of open positions and pending orders in your account. Customizable Limits: Easily set the maximum number of open positions and pending orders you want to m
Guardian Equity PropFirm EA
Henry Silva
Utilitaires
Guardian Equity PropFirm EA  for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity PropFirm    is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically enforce daily and monthly loss limits. It is especially useful for accounts subject to strict risk management rules, such as those required by proprietary trading firms. The EA continuously monitors the account and performs automated actions if predefined thresholds are exceeded. Key Features Daily loss control:   Set a maximum daily loss percentage (e.g., 4%). Monthly loss c
