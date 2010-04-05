Position Limit Monitor Full

Position Limit Monitor Full: Total Control of Your Trading Operations

Are you looking for an efficient way to manage both your open positions and pending orders? Position Limit Monitor Full is the all-in-one solution you need to maintain total control over your trading activity.

Key Features:

  • Real-time Monitoring: Constantly tracks the number of open positions and pending orders in your account.
  • Customizable Limits: Easily set the maximum number of open positions and pending orders you want to maintain.
  • Automatic Management: Closes the oldest position or cancels the oldest pending order when the set limits are reached.
  • Breakdown by Asset: Quickly visualize how many positions you have open for each symbol.
  • Constant Updates: Information is refreshed every second to keep you always informed.

Benefits:

  • Improved Risk Management: Avoid overloading positions and orders, keeping your exposure under control.
  • Time-Saving: No more manual counting or closing positions to maintain your desired limits.
  • Peace of Mind: Rest assured that your account will never exceed the maximum numbers you set.
  • Clear Visibility: Get an overview of your open trades and pending orders at a glance.
  • Flexibility: Adapt the robot to your trading strategy by adjusting the limits according to your needs.

Input Parameters:

  • MAX_POSITIONS: Set the maximum number of allowed open positions (default: 99).
  • MAX_PENDING_ORDERS: Define the maximum number of allowed pending orders (default: 199).
  • TEXT_COLOR: Choose the text color for the displayed information (default: White).
  • BG_COLOR: Select the background color of the screen (default: Black).

Position Limit Monitor Full is easy to use and highly customizable. Whether you are a beginner looking to stay in control or a professional needing an efficient management tool, this robot is perfect for you.

Don’t let an excess of open positions or pending orders put your account at risk. Get Position Limit Monitor Full today and take total control of your trading.

Optimize your risk management and improve your trading discipline with Position Limit Monitor Full!


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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Auto SL y TP
Henry Silva
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General Description Auto SL/TP Manager is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate the management of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on open positions. The levels are calculated based on monetary risk values defined by the user, rather than fixed pip distances. This tool helps maintain consistent risk discipline without manual intervention. Main Functionality The EA continuously monitors all open positions and automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels when they
Telegram alerta MT4
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This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change. Key Features Real-Time Notifications : Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, al
Guardian Equity EA MT4
Henry Silva
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Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 4 Guardian Equity EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target i
Position Limit Monitor
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Utilities
Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need. Main Features: • Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account. • Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open. • Automatic closure: When the
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Utilities
This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change. Key Features Real-Time Notifications : Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, al
Guardian Equity EA
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Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity EA is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target is
Guardian Equity PropFirm EA
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Guardian Equity PropFirm EA  for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity PropFirm    is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically enforce daily and monthly loss limits. It is especially useful for accounts subject to strict risk management rules, such as those required by proprietary trading firms. The EA continuously monitors the account and performs automated actions if predefined thresholds are exceeded. Key Features Daily loss control:   Set a maximum daily loss percentage (e.g., 4%). Monthly loss c
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