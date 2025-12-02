Backtest Setup: Get in touch with me to receive the file and guidance.

Only 1 copy sold so far. Price will increase after each 15 copies. Don't miss it. next price: 135

Trial version available on request (contact me).





Myniq is designed to deliver consistent execution without overwhelming you with unnecessary parameters. Built with clarity in mind, it removes the confusion often found in over-complicated systems.





Max Drawdown Limit: You can define a drawdown threshold that, once hit, closes all trades and pauses the EA.

News Filter: Optional News filter with details to avoid risky trades.

Contact me to get a Bonus EA after purchaseKey Protection Features:Execution Simplicity:

No complex overlays or dozens of conditions. Just attach the EA to XAUUSD on timeframe M15, and it does the rest. One chart is all you need to manage all positions internally.

How It Trades:

Momentum-Based Entry: Trades are only executed when short-term direction is clearly supported by price acceleration and filtered by volatility measures. No scalping, no grid, no overexposure.