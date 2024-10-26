SnD Zones Indicator MT5

Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence!

Key Features:

  • Accurate Zone Identification: Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation.

  • User-Friendly Interface: With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customize the indicator to fit your trading style, whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader.

  • Dynamic Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with real-time alerts. Receive notifications when price approaches significant supply and demand levels, so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes. This feature enhances your ability to spot trends and reversals, increasing your chances of success.

  • Mitigation filter: With this indicator you can precisely decide to show only the unmitigated zones or not.

Why Supply and Demand?

Understanding supply and demand is crucial for successful trading. This indicator simplifies the process, helping you recognize where buyers and sellers are likely to enter the market. By leveraging these insights, you can make smarter trading decisions and improve your overall profitability.

Perfect for All Traders:

Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, our Supply and Demand Indicator is adaptable to your unique trading approach. Enhance your analysis with this indispensable tool and gain the edge you need in the competitive Forex market.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
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The London Breakout MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
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The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
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Propfirm Guardian Pro
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