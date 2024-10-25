ATR by Aydmaxx

The ATR (Average True Range) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to measure market volatility. This indicator provides accurate data on price movement ranges, helping traders manage risk more effectively and make well-informed trading decisions.

Based on the widely-used ATR indicator, it’s suitable for both professional and beginner traders to analyze market volatility. The ATR Indicator allows you to track the current price movement range and use this information to set stop-losses, select entry and exit levels, and analyze trend strength.

Features:

Accurate ATR Calculation : The indicator calculates the average true range of price based on the selected period.

: The indicator calculates the average true range of price based on the selected period. Visual Display of Passed and Available ATR : It shows both the passed price range (Passed ATR) and the available price range (Available ATR), giving you insights into potential price movements.

: It shows both the passed price range (Passed ATR) and the available price range (Available ATR), giving you insights into potential price movements. Customizable Settings : Easily customize the ATR period, font size, colors, and position on the chart for maximum flexibility.

: Easily customize the ATR period, font size, colors, and position on the chart for maximum flexibility. Easy Integration : Suitable for both long-term and short-term trading across all assets.

: Suitable for both long-term and short-term trading across all assets. Spread Information: Quick access to the current spread information for any asset.

Key Benefits:

Volatility Assessment : Helps assess market conditions and choose the best moments for opening or closing positions.

: Helps assess market conditions and choose the best moments for opening or closing positions. Enhanced Risk Management : Use ATR to set stop-loss levels based on current market volatility.

: Use ATR to set stop-loss levels based on current market volatility. Works Across All Markets: Whether you trade forex, stocks, futures, or cryptocurrencies, the ATR Indicator is designed to work on any market.

Technical Details:

Compatibility : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Input Parameters : ATR period, X and Y position on the chart, individual color settings for all elements.

: ATR period, X and Y position on the chart, individual color settings for all elements. Graphical Representation: All values are clearly displayed on the chart, including ATR, Passed ATR, Available ATR, and the current spread.

Why Choose the ATR Indicator?

This indicator is designed with modern traders in mind, offering clear visuals and ease of use to enhance your trading strategies. The ATR Indicator is a reliable tool for analyzing volatility and improving risk management across all markets.



