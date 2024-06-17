Aydmaxx Trade Tracker

Description: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is a powerful and user-friendly tool for traders, allowing you to monitor the current profit or loss for each trade in real-time. The indicator displays the information directly on the screen, helping traders quickly assess the results of their trading operations.

Key Features:

Displays the current profit or loss for all open positions in real-time.

Customizable corner of the screen for displaying information (default is the bottom right corner).

Ability to change the text color for profit and loss display.

Adjustable text size and font.

Option to change the background color of the text for better visualization.

Parameters:

corner: Corner of the screen for displaying information (default is bottom right corner).

Corner of the screen for displaying information (default is bottom right corner). x_offset: Text offset on the X-axis.

Text offset on the X-axis. y_offset: Text offset on the Y-axis.

Text offset on the Y-axis. text_size: Text size.

Text size. text_font: Text font.

Text font. text_color_profit: Text color for displaying profit (default is blue).

Text color for displaying profit (default is blue). text_color_loss: Text color for displaying loss (default is red).

Text color for displaying loss (default is red). background_color: Background color of the text (default is gray).

Benefits:

Convenience: All profit and loss information is displayed directly on the chart, eliminating the need to switch between windows or use external programs.

Customizability: Users can easily adjust the indicator's appearance to suit their preferences.

Real-time Updates: The indicator updates every second, ensuring that you always have the most current information.

Usage: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is perfect for all types of traders, whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor. With its intuitive interface and high level of customization, this indicator will become an indispensable tool in your trading activities.

Support: We offer quality support and regular updates to ensure the best user experience. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us.

Author: AYDMAXX Version: 1.00 Release Date: 2024

Aydmaxx Trade Tracker – your reliable assistant in the world of trading!



