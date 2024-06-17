Aydmaxx Trade Tracker

Aydmaxx Trade Tracker

Description: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is a powerful and user-friendly tool for traders, allowing you to monitor the current profit or loss for each trade in real-time. The indicator displays the information directly on the screen, helping traders quickly assess the results of their trading operations.

Key Features:

  • Displays the current profit or loss for all open positions in real-time.
  • Customizable corner of the screen for displaying information (default is the bottom right corner).
  • Ability to change the text color for profit and loss display.
  • Adjustable text size and font.
  • Option to change the background color of the text for better visualization.

Parameters:

  • corner: Corner of the screen for displaying information (default is bottom right corner).
  • x_offset: Text offset on the X-axis.
  • y_offset: Text offset on the Y-axis.
  • text_size: Text size.
  • text_font: Text font.
  • text_color_profit: Text color for displaying profit (default is blue).
  • text_color_loss: Text color for displaying loss (default is red).
  • background_color: Background color of the text (default is gray).

Benefits:

  • Convenience: All profit and loss information is displayed directly on the chart, eliminating the need to switch between windows or use external programs.
  • Customizability: Users can easily adjust the indicator's appearance to suit their preferences.
  • Real-time Updates: The indicator updates every second, ensuring that you always have the most current information.

Usage: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is perfect for all types of traders, whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor. With its intuitive interface and high level of customization, this indicator will become an indispensable tool in your trading activities.

Support: We offer quality support and regular updates to ensure the best user experience. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us.

Author: AYDMAXX Version: 1.00 Release Date: 2024

Aydmaxx Trade Tracker – your reliable assistant in the world of trading!


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