Aydmaxx Trade Tracker
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Aydmaxx Trade Tracker
Description: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is a powerful and user-friendly tool for traders, allowing you to monitor the current profit or loss for each trade in real-time. The indicator displays the information directly on the screen, helping traders quickly assess the results of their trading operations.
Key Features:
- Displays the current profit or loss for all open positions in real-time.
- Customizable corner of the screen for displaying information (default is the bottom right corner).
- Ability to change the text color for profit and loss display.
- Adjustable text size and font.
- Option to change the background color of the text for better visualization.
Parameters:
- corner: Corner of the screen for displaying information (default is bottom right corner).
- x_offset: Text offset on the X-axis.
- y_offset: Text offset on the Y-axis.
- text_size: Text size.
- text_font: Text font.
- text_color_profit: Text color for displaying profit (default is blue).
- text_color_loss: Text color for displaying loss (default is red).
- background_color: Background color of the text (default is gray).
Benefits:
- Convenience: All profit and loss information is displayed directly on the chart, eliminating the need to switch between windows or use external programs.
- Customizability: Users can easily adjust the indicator's appearance to suit their preferences.
- Real-time Updates: The indicator updates every second, ensuring that you always have the most current information.
Usage: Aydmaxx Trade Tracker is perfect for all types of traders, whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor. With its intuitive interface and high level of customization, this indicator will become an indispensable tool in your trading activities.
Support: We offer quality support and regular updates to ensure the best user experience. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us.
Author: AYDMAXX Version: 1.00 Release Date: 2024
Aydmaxx Trade Tracker – your reliable assistant in the world of trading!