Algorithm EA

EA Settings：

  • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range)
  • This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables.
  • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs
  • I used 1000 0.01 lot. I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk
  • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
  • Parameter file download linkhttps://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380

EA test：

  • Test within the M15 time frame
  • A long-term test of 5 years is recommended to show the stability of EA under various market conditions.


Recommended products
Algorithm Strategy
Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure, manages every basket with adaptive logic, and — new in this version — can actively reduce a basket instead of only waiting for it to recover. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions us
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Pentium trend
Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380
When trend
Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
Endemic trend
Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
Wolfe
Ertac Hassan
3.67 (3)
Experts
Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from ne
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Ignite Piggybank duel ladder
Zakarei Jon Farrow Rogers
Experts
One trade at a time on XAU/USD . No stacking, no margin fireballs. Built for M15 on raw accounts, tested live, already showing nearly £700 profit in eight trading days. Intro price $299 for the first five, then $500. Payback speed? Let’s just say the pig’s already fatter than your broker. Under the hood, PiggyBank Duel Ladder actually runs two separate ladders: a Trendy Ladder that locks in profits during strong market pushes, and a Choppy Ladder that protects you when the market gets messy. The
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
FREE
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Expert Martingale
Samir Arman
Experts
Broker (Recommended):   https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 The principle of Martingale strategy This strategy works as follows: A certain amount is determined as a basic wager unit, for example $ 10. In the event of losing the deal, the size of the next deal is increased with the same number of basic units, for example double, as it will become $ 20. In the event of a loss of another deal, the size is increased again, and so on Initial control opening buy or selle or together With compli
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
I nferno Signals EA is designed to capitalize on significant market movements, operating on the solid M30 timeframe. It is ideal for those looking to start with a small initial investment, beginning with as little as $100 per pair, featuring automatic capital management that includes dynamic lot adjustments and safety levels such as Stop-Loss (SL) With low drawdown and a strategy focused on capturing the best opportunities, Inferno Signals EA aims to maximize returns without compromising the s
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Reliable trend
Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Ek Trend Trading
Kaimin Wang
Experts
Trend Trading - Gold is an automated trading program developed in MQL4 specifically for gold trading. It generates trading signals by analyzing the patterns of the most recent three candlesticks with custom volatility levels. Each signal allows individual lot size configuration and executes trades with a fixed lot size. The program employs a single-order mode, meaning only one order can be active at a time, thereby reducing trading risk. EA can be loaded onto any timeframe. The trading signal c
Aurum Trade EA
Dario Musico
Experts
Adaptive Intelligence to Dominate the Gold Market   LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Launch Price: $297 The price will increase to $397 after the first 15 sales. Next increase to $497 after 30 sales. Final list price: $997 +504% in the Last 12 Months. Here's How. Tired of robots that only work in rigged backtests? We did the opposite. We built clean, transparent code and subjected it to 5 years of relentless tick-by-tick testing (99.9% modeling quality). The results speak for themsel
Analytical Expert Pro4
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The   Expert Mind Core   algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying   exhaustion zones   where the probability of a corrective movement significantly
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
More from author
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Invincible ares trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
EA theory ： 1. Determine the direction of the trend based on the highest and lowest prices of the range 2, In the big trend, according to the small range of the highest and lowest prices, to judge the shock market 3. The end of the big trend correction, that is, the end of the small level range shock, the range of oversold positions to open orders, the range of overbought positions to open orders 4. If the price does not move back to 1/4 of the big trend, you can continue to open positions, with
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review