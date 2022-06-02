Algorithm EA

Invincible ares trend Yang Pei Qin Experts

EA theory ： 1. Determine the direction of the trend based on the highest and lowest prices of the range 2, In the big trend, according to the small range of the highest and lowest prices, to judge the shock market 3. The end of the big trend correction, that is, the end of the small level range shock, the range of oversold positions to open orders, the range of overbought positions to open orders 4. If the price does not move back to 1/4 of the big trend, you can continue to open positions, with