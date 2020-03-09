Gold Fusion

Gold Fusion will buy gold automatically during uptrends and use trailing stop losses to capture profits. 


Facts

  • Support is included.
  • Gold Fusion trades GOLD only (also known as XAUUSD)
  • Gold Fusion will never place sell orders. It places buy orders only.
  • Each buy order is accompanied by a Stop-loss, Take-profit, and a Trailing Stop Loss,
  • There are only 3 Input settings for you to enter. The rest of the code is secret and hidden. 
  • Run this EA only on the 5-minute time frame.
  • You should use 1:500 leverage with this EA. Do not use 1:50 leverage unless you have a six-figure account balance.
  • Do not turn Gold Fusion on unless gold is currently in an uptrend. We recommend that you follow our channel alerts.
  • We recommend using VPS with Gold Fusion whenever possible so that your computer is always on.



Inputs Screen (see screenshot)

  • Max Trades Allowed: It is recommended to set your max trades allowed (at once) to 500 for best results. It's rare for Gold Fusion to open over 100 trades consecutively, but it does happen from time to time.
  • Lots Size: We recommend a lot size of 0.10 (Standard lot) per every $1,000 USD in your account. Do not use a lot size of more than 1.0.
  • Enable Buy Above: Like a pending order, Gold Fusion will begin to place buy orders when the price of gold surpasses your Buy Above price. The Buy Above price is always an area just above resistance that needs to be broken on a higher time frame in order for a new uptrend to begin. We will alert you the buy above price (if there is one) on our MQL5.com channel. Normally, "Enable Buy Above" is set to NO.



    Requirements

    • Minimum starting balance: $1000 USD
    • Recommended starting balance $5,000 - $10,000 USSD
    • Leverage: 1:500
    • Instruments: Gold / XAUUSD
    • Time Frame: 5 Minute


    Important Features

    • Stop Loss: Gold Fusion automatically sets a stop loss on every order. The stop loss is not adjustable.
    • Take Profit: Gold Fusion sets a take profit on every order. The Take Profit is not adjustable.
    • Trailing Stop: Gold Fusion will initiate a trailing stop loss whenever any of your trades are in a good profit.







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    "ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    Experts
    Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
    Momento
    Gurneet Singh
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
    Milch Cow Zone
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Experts
    Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
    Demiro
    Mehmet Serdar Demir
    Experts
    Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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