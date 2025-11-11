Avalut Gold X1

Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD

Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers.


Key features
  • Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatility phases.
  • Specialized risk management: hard stop loss and take profit on every trade; dynamic X trailing stop.
  • Advanced filter methods: advanced EZ filter for optimal market entries.
  • Automatic time zone handling: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset detection and adjustment.
  • Extensive parameters: comprehensive inputs for configuration; defaults are ready to use without external set files.
  • EA panel: on-chart information panel with selectable themes (dark, light, Edgezone).
Development and validation
  • Institutional methods: walk-forward optimization, out-of-sample validation, Monte Carlo resampling, parameter stability and sensitivity checks.
  • AI-assisted R&D and monitoring: research and live diagnostics supported by AI tools; parameters are updated only when necessary.
  • Stability: since September 2023, only one optimization was required.
System requirements and recommendations
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)
  • Minimum deposit: absolute minimum 500 USD (or EUR equivalent). For balances below 1,000 USD consider regular monthly top-ups to keep risk parameters stable.
  • Account type: ECN, Raw, Razor or other low-spread accounts
  • Leverage: minimum 1:30
  • Account mode: Hedge required
  • VPS: recommended for continuous operation
Quick start
  1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD H1 chart.
  2. Use the built-in input parameters; no external set file is required. Adjust risk and optional filters as needed.
  3. Run on a reliable VPS for uninterrupted execution.
  4. Test in a demo environment before going live.
After purchase, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on this product page to receive the setup checklist and best-practice guidance.

What is included
  • Avalut X1 EA (MT5)
  • Installation and setup guide
Notes
  • Fully autonomous operation; manual intervention is not required.
  • Support is available via MQL5 Messages.
Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct your own tests, including demo tests, before live trading.

