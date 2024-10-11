EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI

📈 Advanced Dynamic RSI – The Evolution of the Classic RSI

Symbol: All instruments (e.g. EURUSD, SP500, GOLD)

Recommended Timeframes: M5 to D1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Indicator

Advanced Dynamic RSI is based on the classic RSI formula by J. Welles Wilder and has been enhanced with modern features. This indicator combines proven RSI logic with dynamic volatility adaptation, offering flexible signal interpretation for different market conditions. Ideal for traders looking for an improved market analysis tool with adaptive overbought/oversold levels.

🛠️ Key Features

Dynamic Levels: Automatically adjusts overbought/oversold zones based on current volatility using moving averages and standard deviation.

Automatically adjusts overbought/oversold zones based on current volatility using moving averages and standard deviation. Advanced Smoothing: Optional RSI smoothing based on Wilder logic for a clearer, less noisy chart display.

Optional RSI smoothing based on Wilder logic for a clearer, less noisy chart display. Visual Customization: User-defined colors and line styles for overbought/oversold levels directly on the chart.

⚙️ Parameter Overview

RSI Period: Number of periods used in the calculation (default: 10)

Number of periods used in the calculation (default: 10) Price Source: Choose from Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted

Choose from Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Overbought/Oversold Levels: Static values (e.g. 70/30) or dynamically calculated

Static values (e.g. 70/30) or dynamically calculated Smoothing Factor: 0.0 to 1.0 – determines the strength of smoothing

0.0 to 1.0 – determines the strength of smoothing Dynamic Levels: Can be activated with custom period and volatility multiplier

✅ Usage Tips

1. Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe

2. Enable “Dynamic Levels” for volatile markets

3. Use static levels for range-bound markets

4. Combine with trendlines or volume indicators for optimal analysis

💡 Example Use

Use the M15 chart for scalping EURUSD or H1 for swing trading GOLD. Always be aware of the market condition:

Oscillators like the RSI perform best in sideways markets. In trending markets, they may generate false signals – especially when trading against the trend.

📘 Support & Instructions

📄 Installation: After download, simply drag the indicator onto your chart.

📩 Direct support available via MQL5. Visit my profile and send a message.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Indicators are analytical tools and not trading signals. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and combine with other forms of analysis.