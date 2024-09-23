Multitrade ea

EA Name: MultiTrade+ButtonEA
Function: This EA only works on the MetaTrader4 platform, and its features are:

- Open orders in both buy and sell automatically using the Buy and Sell buttons.

- Close all open orders with the CloseAll Button.

- Decide the number of orders to open and the size of the lot through the input section in the EA settings.

- Automatically set the TakeProfit at the first order of 10 pips, and the following orders will have the TakeProfits at a distance of 10 pips from each other (data can be changed through the input section in the EA settings).

- Automatically set the StopLoss to 20 pips with the BE function that activates after 10 pips and will move the StopLoss to 10 ticks in profit (editable data via the input section in the EA settings).


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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cla75blk 2024.10.02 18:54 
 

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