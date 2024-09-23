Multitrade ea

EA Name: MultiTrade+ButtonEA

Function: This EA only works on the MetaTrader4 platform, and its features are:





- Open orders in both buy and sell automatically using the Buy and Sell buttons.





- Close all open orders with the CloseAll Button.





- Decide the number of orders to open and the size of the lot through the input section in the EA settings.





- Automatically set the TakeProfit at the first order of 10 pips, and the following orders will have the TakeProfits at a distance of 10 pips from each other (data can be changed through the input section in the EA settings).





- Automatically set the StopLoss to 20 pips with the BE function that activates after 10 pips and will move the StopLoss to 10 ticks in profit (editable data via the input section in the EA settings).



