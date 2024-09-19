EA Link EA

LINK EA User Guide

Key Features of LINK EA

  1. Automatic Trading: LINK EA comes with built-in entry points for automatic trading. The EA will execute trades based on pre-set conditions.
  2. Entry Points with Indicator Buffers: The EA can receive values from 3 sets of buffers provided by external indicators to determine entry points. You can select the desired indicator to be used by the EA.
  3. Entry Points with Buffer Recovery: LINK EA supports grid or recovery trading. It receives 3 sets of buffers from indicators to trigger new orders when price movements match the set conditions.
  4. Order Closing Points: There are 3 sets of predefined closing points in the EA to automatically close trades under specific conditions.

Steps to Use LINK EA

  1. Open the MT4/MT5 platform and attach LINK EA to the desired chart.
  2. Configure and adjust the EA’s parameters according to your strategy.
  3. Select the indicator whose buffers you want the EA to use for entry points (if using the buffer mode).
  4. Start the EA. It will begin trading automatically based on the set conditions.
  5. Monitor the EA’s activity and adjust the parameters as needed.

Disclaimer

  • LINK EA is designed to assist with automated trading, but users must understand the trading strategy and associated risks.
  • LINK EA is not responsible for any potential losses incurred through its use. Do not use the EA in accounts with insufficient funds or in highly volatile market conditions.
  • It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it in live trading.


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Pol Lazaro Porta
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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