LowHighEngulfing

This is a trial version - the price is set to go up.

Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15

______________________

No grid - No Martingale

This is what to expect:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VifCDXgHgxM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg6wZgPNJM4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYpXCqVEb34

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFQ-rL5PIx8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnIEhz4tHxY







Inputs: (use defaults)

LOT: Default 0.02

ZONE: High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120

STOP: stop loss PIPs above high or below - Default 60





Live results

Broker: FundedNext-Demo MT4 Login: 22157372 Investor Password: jxeEC63##

The conditions are the same as a real account - I was trading multiple pairs - and all trading sessions (Tokyo, London & New York). The week was very aggressive but I didn’t blow the account.





To find more accurate and profitable entry - Use in New York session 5pm London time

Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.





Follow Me On IG: https://www.instagram.com/mongezisibongakonke

Play: https://mngz47.github.io/F-Snake/



