LowHighEngulfing
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 10 Ekim 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This is a trial version - the price is set to go up.
Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15
______________________
No grid - No Martingale
This is what to expect:
Inputs: (use defaults)
LOT: Default 0.02
ZONE: High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120
STOP: stop loss PIPs above high or below - Default 60
Live results
Broker: FundedNext-Demo MT4
Login: 22157372
Investor Password: jxeEC63##
The conditions are the same as a real account - I was trading multiple pairs - and all trading sessions (Tokyo, London & New York). The week was very aggressive but I didn’t blow the account.
To find more accurate and profitable entry - Use in New York session 5pm London time
Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.
