Turtle Hybrid 3X

No Grid or Martingale system used.

    EA uses Trend Following Hybrid System, using Turtle Breakout System and Advanced Trading Techniques.

    Screenshot of Back Test Attached for Hourly Timeframe GBPJPY from [Jan 2011 - Oct 2022].

    Recommended Pair To Trade:

    GBPJPY (Input Settings Provided as Default for H1)

    Recommended Timeframe:

    Hourly (H1)

    Note: Can use on any Trending Pair  or Timeframe, but make sure to change parameters accordingly e.g. (TP, SL and Bar Count) and perform thorough Back Test if planning to do so.

    - System allowed to open upto 3 trades at a time.

    - Take Profits are done by Advanced Techniques and are hard coded.

    User can set Manual TP, if wants to develop another pair strategy based on this system.  

     


     


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